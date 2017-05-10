5/10 Pet Connection: Eddie

Eddie 3 year old Terrier Mix

I am Eddie. Are you active and love to explore the outdoors? I could make a great walking, hiking companion. I would do best in an adult household due to food guarding and low level toy guarding. I am partially house trained, there is a good possibility out of the kennel environment I could be fully house trained. I may need some remedial work in the beginning adaptation to my new surroundings. I would do best as an only pet. I am social and sensitive so I do need a little time to get to know you. I am doing better on my leash manners. I will need sturdy toys as occupiers when left alone. I have so much potential and I am waiting for my new forever home!

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878