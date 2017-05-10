192 new troopers graduate NY State Police Academy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of new state troopers graduate from the basic school of the New York State Police Academy on Wednesday.

A total of 192 new troopers from the 205th session will report for duty in two days at barracks across the state.

Five of them have been assigned to the Troop B barracks, including four from right here in the Capital Region.

One of them, Megan Lohman from Delmar talked about what lies ahead for her.

“I’m looking forward to finding out what I’m good at and pursuing that avenue. I’m just really excited about all the different opportunities I’m going to have,” Trooper Lohman said.

Lohman is a Siena graduate and won the basic school’s Academic Achievement Award.

