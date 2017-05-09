Teen’s plea for free Wendy’s nuggets sets retweet record

By Published: Updated:
Credit: MGN Online

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s is now the most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkinson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy’s replied, “18 million.”

Wilkinson’s screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Wendy’s says Wilkinson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.

Wilkinson appeared on DeGeneres’ show last month. She gave him a year’s worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s