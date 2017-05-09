Protesters bash Faso outside Albany event for his vote in favor of AHCA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several ads have surfaced attacking republicans in Congress for their vote in favor of the American Health Care Act.

People in the Capital Region brought their concerns to Rep. John Faso on Tuesday. Dozens gathered outside The University Club of Albany in protest of his vote for the AHCA.

“I’m really concerned about this,” Kathy Manley said. “I’m in the age group that’s going to be hit by this bill if it goes through.”

Manley lives in Faso’s district. She said it’s important he listens to his constituents.

“That’s what democracy is all about,” she said. “People need to get informed about the issues and stand up and make their voices be heard.”

When Faso arrived at the event, NEWS10 ABC reporter Ayla Ferrone tried to get answers.

“What do you have to say to all these people?” she asked.

“We’ll do it inside,” Faso responded.

The congressman ushered Ayla inside The University Club and offered his thoughts about the people outside.

“Well, I think they’re wrong,” he said. “The legislation I supported is intended to lower premiums and lower deductibles for everyone.”

He also weighed in on the most talked about portion of the bill: pre-existing conditions.

“Pre-existing conditions are not affected,” Faso said. “This is an absolute falsehood and lie.”

Attack ads have surfaced that target Faso and his colleague Rep. Elise Stefanik for their votes.

“It’s politics,” he said. “This is standard Washington stuff. This is why people are sick of what goes on in Washington.”

Rep. Paul Tonko sits on the other side of the aisle.

“Let’s not play politics with this,” he said.

Tonko said republicans who voted for the bill need to take responsibility.

“This is the largest takeaway, government takeaway, in the history of our nation,” he said.

He said republicans need to face those who will be affected.

“Government needs to have a heart and soul,” he said. “That purpose then drives the passion that makes us a unique culture.”

Manley said she and others concerned about the future of their healthcare will wait to see what happens in the U.S. Senate.

“I hope that he regrets his vote and that this bill does not pass the senate and that he has some repercussions for having voted for it,” she said.

Faso told NEWS10 he has been responding to his constituents asking questions. He said he’s held town halls and other meetings to address questions and issues from those in the 19th District.