Preliminary settlement in sexual contact civil suit in Watervliet

Web Staff Published:
Joshua Spratt

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A preliminary settlement has been reached with the former Watervliet resource officer accused of having sexual contact with a student. The school district, city and police department are also named as defendants.

Joshua Spratt already pleaded guilty to criminal charges in this case and was sentenced to six months in jail last year; however, he’s still named in a civil lawsuit.

The teenager involved in the sex scandal filed the lawsuit. It claims that Spratt used his position to “groom” at least three students and that employees of the school knew about the relationships, but never reported it.

Details of the preliminary settlement have not been released and still needs to be approved by the Watervliet Governing Board. It’s set to take up the matter on May 18.

