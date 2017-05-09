Man with 9 license suspensions, 5 previous DWIs accused of driving under the influence again

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man with a long history of DWI arrests is in trouble with the law again.

Edward Varno has five previous DWI convictions dating back to 1990. On Sunday, police say he was pulled over on Bee Street for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the stop, police say they found Varno was drunk and driving on a revoked license.

Police say he has nine suspensions dating back to 2008, four of those are related to DWI.

Varno was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failing to provide a breath test, and other traffic and vehicle violations.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Schenectady County Jail without bail.