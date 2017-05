GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man is facing identity theft charges after being arrested on Monday.

Glenville Police say Michael Dedeo, 44, was arrested following an investigation into a smash and grab of pocketbook from a woman’s car parked in Rotterdam.

The victim’s stolen credit card was used at a Glenville business to steal fuel back in April.

He was processed and released. He will reappear in Glenville Town Court later this month.