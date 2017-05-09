Local man accused of sharing porn of children as young as 2 years old

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators say the images in a recent child porn case are some of the worst they’ve seen.

The man accused of sharing those videos is now locked up, and it’s possible he could face more charges involving local victims.

Police say Chad Knowlton was caught by investigators online, possessing and trading child pornography.

There’s one single profile photo of Chad Knowlton posted on his Facebook page. All the others are of the characters in his favorite video games.

Police say it’s precisely Knowlton’s online activity that has him facing child pornography charges.

According to federal documents, the 23-year-old from Warren County is accused of using peer-to-peer websites to share and exchange several videos of young children being raped by adult men, some of the children young as two or three years old.

Police say the children in the videos are not known to Knowlton but investigators believe he has victimized local children.

At a Monday bail hearing, federal prosecutors requested Knowlton remain in custody because they say he is a danger to society.

Prosecutors say he admitted to having sexual contact with numerous underage minors. They also said two children, who were interviewed by police, acknowledged alleged sexual contact happened at Knowlton’s mother’s Queensbury residence inside the Homestead Village mobile home park.

When NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Ticker went to the address, a woman answered the door and then quickly shut it.

Knowlton worked at one of our areas biggest attractions for families. The Great Escape and Splashwater Kingdom confirmed Knowlton worked a five-month stint at the park in 2012.

Prior to this, Knowlton had a clean record.

Knowlton was remanded to the Rensselaer County jail.