Local abuse victim dies, new charges could be filed

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local girl abused by the family babysitter ten years ago has died and prosecutors are deciding whether new charges will be filed.

Riley Gilbert was two when the attack left her with a traumatic brain injury.

The babysitter was convicted of assault and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office says he is waiting for a cause of death before deciding if there will be new charges.

Riley passed away last Thursday at the age of 12.

