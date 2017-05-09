Learning the science of baking at Perreca’s Bakery

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in the heart of Schenectady’s Little Italy, Perreca’s Bakery has been baking hard-shelled, soft-centered bread in a coal-fired oven for generations.

It’s something you will not find in any modern bakery, once you step inside, you’re family.

“Our coal-fired oven has been going hot and roaring for almost a hundred years,” Maria Papa, of Perreca’s Italian, said.

In the storefront, they sell their famous bread and other food like croutons or bread crumbs. They also have sandwiches and cupcakes as big as your head. The whole operation is centered around the activity in the oven.

Next door is the newest part addition to the family business, more Perreca’s Italian Kitchen.

It all started with a family dedicated their lives to a craft and they say they don’t plan on changing it anytime soon.