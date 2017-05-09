Learning the science of baking at Perreca’s Bakery

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in the heart of Schenectady’s Little Italy, Perreca’s Bakery has been baking hard-shelled, soft-centered bread in a coal-fired oven for generations.

It’s something you will not find in any modern bakery, once you step inside, you’re family.

“Our coal-fired oven has been going hot and roaring for almost a hundred years,” Maria Papa, of Perreca’s Italian, said.

In the storefront, they sell their famous bread and other food like croutons or bread crumbs. They also have sandwiches and cupcakes as big as your head. The whole operation is centered around the activity in the oven.

Next door is the newest part addition to the family business, more Perreca’s Italian Kitchen.

It all started with a family dedicated their lives to a craft and they say they don’t plan on changing it anytime soon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s