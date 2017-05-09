Judge agrees to vacate Aaron Hernandez murder conviction

By Published: Updated:
Aaron Hernandez
FILE- In this April 2, 2015, file photo, former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez reacts in court in Fall River, Mass. Lawyers for former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will ask a judge to dismiss murder charges against Hernandez in a double slaying. A hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez’s conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal could be heard.

Judge Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Prosecutors argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward Hernandez’s decision to take his own life.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s