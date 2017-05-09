Hadley man charged with second-degree murder in wife’s death

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department is charging a man with second-degree murder in the death of hi s wife.

Police say last Wednesday, Sherry Norton, 52, was found dead inside on the living room floor of her Third Avenue home.

Michael Norton, 58, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in the Town of Hadley Court.

According to the Post Star, Norton and her husband Michael faced charges last year after a gun was fired in the home. The couple has a daughter in her 20s.

A press conference will be held after the arraignment.