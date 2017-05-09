Fallen NY police officers honored in memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are 1,453 names are on the Police Memorial Wall in Albany.

The names of officers from 141 state departments and six federal agencies that died in the line of duty.

This year 40 members were added to that wall. The names are in no particular order and are randomly placed, regardless of department or service rank. That’s because they say the experience of loss is all the same.

Family friends and colleagues pay their respects to those officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Brother and sisters in uniform from all across the state, mounted, city and state filled the memorial well.

Carl and Mary Jo Pierce honor their lost brother and husband.

“Very nice tribute, bittersweet, but very happy,” Carl Pierce, brother of Pierce, said.

“Makes me really proud and glad that it’s recognized for his service and sacrifice,” Mary-Jo Pierce, wife of Pierce, said.

Some choose to just pause and reflect.

“That’s one thing my dad always said is you never want to end up on a wall and you know, to see him there you know is unreal, it’s hard man, I don’t have nothing else,” James Pratt said.

As many understandably struggle for words, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul offered them this reminder.

“Not just an engraved name on a wall, but also our love, our love to all of you to say we are grateful,” Lt. Gov. Hochul said. “They did something that you should treasure, you have a legacy of someone in your own family who did something that so few of us have the courage to do.”

That courage that will forever be etched in history.

Thirty-eight of the 40 honored, died as a result of an illness tied to the 9/11 attacks.