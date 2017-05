BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A stinky situation in Bennington has the town of $15,000.

The Vermont DEC says the town has not properly taken care of its wastewater treatment plant.

The department says the facility’s disrepair over the last several years has caused foul odors and several discharges of wastewater into the Walloomsac River.

There is no evidence the problems lead to health impacts but the town has 60 days to come up with a plan to fix that issue.