Bear tries to break into home of woman making brownies

AVON, Conn. (CNN) – Forget goldilocks, Connecticut officials say a bear tried to break into a home in Avon.

The bear sighting was scary for the woman inside the house and the neighbor filming it.

“My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic, she’s a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door.”

The terrifying situation playing out for one woman at her home on Stagecoach Road. She was greeted by the unwelcome visitor while making brownies.

“We have a bear attempting to get into a house and he’s not afraid of noise, screaming or yelling or pounding,” Bob Belfiore, an Avon resident, said.Belfiore rushed to help his neighbor get the bear to go away.

The menacing animal even made its way onto the decks railing before standing up and peering in.

“Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food.”

At one point, the bear was able to open up the screen door but thankfully couldn’t manage to open the glass slider.

Belfiore says the bear was persistent.

“He actually left the kitchen area and went to a second set of doors off the deck and tried those and then went to a third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those.”

Avon Police did head up to the house after getting the 911 calls but the bear had already left the area.

A long and scary ordeal and one everyone in this neighborhood hopes doesn’t happen again.

“It was a rather harrowing experience although it looks cute in the photos.”