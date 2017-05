ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A K-9 that keeps us safe will be a little safer himself now.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says their K-9 “G” is getting a bullet and stab proof vest thanks to a donation.

That donation comes from vested interests in K-9s they provide the vests to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S.

A single vest costs more than $1,000.