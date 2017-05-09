ABC announces revival of ‘American Idol’ next season

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC says it will revive “American Idol” after it has spent only one year off the air.

The network announced Tuesday that the music competition show that dominated television in the 2000s and minted stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, will begin sometime in the next TV season. That season starts in September.

The series originally aired on Fox and was canceled due to fading ratings. But ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called it a “pop culture staple that left the air too soon.”

ABC left plenty of questions unanswered, including who will be the host and judges. ABC recently hired the show’s old host, Ryan Seacrest, to be co-host with Kelly Ripa on the daytime talk show “Live.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s