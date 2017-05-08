Stillwater park flooded after days of rain

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The entrance to the town of Stillwater Riverfront Park is looking more like a boat ramp as flood waters take over the area.

With nowhere for all this rushing water to go and limited room left in the rising waters of the Hudson, the brand new park is unrecognizable.

“It’s a lot of water flowing off the hill that’s opposite the park and it’s made its way across Route 4 and over to our property,” Ed Kinowski, Town of Stillwater Supervisor, said.

Kinowski says when the state recently completed restoration projects to keep flooding off Route 4 and now the water is rushing into the park.

Fortunately the newly installed playground and pavilion were built on higher land, and isn’t damaged; however, the field has been inundated.

According to gauges upstream in Fort Edward, the Hudson River peaked earlier at 25 feet and is being monitored. If any banks exceed 26 feet they will be considered in a minor flood stage.

“We can’t do a lot about it other than work with it,” Laurie Griffen, Saratoga Sod Farm Co-owner, said.

For the nearby Saratoga Sod Farm, the conditions are far from ideal.

“The river is high it’s up a little bit but things aren’t just drying out and that’s probably the bigger challenge.”

In Schuylerville, the swollen fish creek pours, even more, water into the Hudson. Kinowski hopes this is the end of the wet pattern we’ve been experiencing for the last month. He’s now focusing on the silver lining.

“We did know we could experience floods but not the racing type of a flood and we’ll open when we don’t have floods.”

Even though the sign says that the park is open, Kinowski says the park will remain closed. The gates will remain shut until the floodwaters go completely down. With more rain on the way, it could be for a few more days.