Police: Three facing drug charges after narcotic drug sale investigation

Web Staff Published:
(L-R): Bechand, Lee, and Landry

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say they arrested three people on various drug charges following a month’s long investigation on illegal sales of narcotics.

On Saturday, Jacquez Lee, 36, and Darcy Bechand, 40, were charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Police say Bechand will likely face felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop over the weekend. Both are in custody in the Saratoga County Jail awaiting arraignment.

On Sunday, Jennifer Landry, 33, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is in custody at the Saratoga County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police say the investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics is ongoing and arrests of additional suspects is likely.

