Police cracking down on drivers convicted of DWI not using interlock devices

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police will be cracking down on people convicted DWI who use an ignition interlock device to start their car.

The device prevents people from driving drunk by having the driver blow into a machine and if it detects any alcohol, the car won’t start.

About two dozen law enforcement professionals will get state-sponsored training to catch people tampering with or avoiding using their interlock device.

The $100,000 grant will pay for overtime. The enforcement begins Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day.

People who have a drunk driving conviction are subject to ignition interlock device installation under Leandra’s law. It’s the same law that makes it a felony to drive drunk with a child in the car.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s