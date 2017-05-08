Police cracking down on drivers convicted of DWI not using interlock devices

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police will be cracking down on people convicted DWI who use an ignition interlock device to start their car.

The device prevents people from driving drunk by having the driver blow into a machine and if it detects any alcohol, the car won’t start.

About two dozen law enforcement professionals will get state-sponsored training to catch people tampering with or avoiding using their interlock device.

The $100,000 grant will pay for overtime. The enforcement begins Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day.

People who have a drunk driving conviction are subject to ignition interlock device installation under Leandra’s law. It’s the same law that makes it a felony to drive drunk with a child in the car.