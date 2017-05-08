NY advocates take up cancer causing issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Cancer Society’s annual advocacy day at the Capitol was held on Monday.

“I’ve been in remission now about 24 years now, it’ll be about 24 years,” Denise Romand, Cancer Survivor, said.

The road hasn’t been easy with four types of chemo and two bone-marrow transplants.

“I don’t want to see my family members, my friends or my community members have to suffer through treatment.”

Denise is among the sea of blue in the legislative office building to urge lawmakers to sign onto bills that have health risks associated with cancer.

“All three are vitally important.”

Romand is behind legislation that would increase the age someone can use a tanning machine to 18, treat electronic cigarettes like normal cigarettes, and raise the age someone can buy tobacco to 21.

“I’m here to do my part.”

In addition to walking lawmaker’s halls, Lynn Ash says this should be a reminder to you at home to keep up on your doctor’s visits.

She’s lost cousins and her two sisters to cancer, her husband has colon cancer and her sister-in-law was just rushed to the emergency room Sunday night.

“Everybody should just go ahead and get tested,” Ash, an advocate, said.

Ash and Romand say lawmakers can do the right thing by backing these bills.