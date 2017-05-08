No arrests after video of local Denny’s brawl goes viral

Related Coverage Local brawl at Denny’s leads to viral video

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local Denny’s is getting a heaping helping of attention, but it’s not for what’s on the menu. It’s for a brawl that broke out inside over the weekend.

It was a grand slam breakfast served with a side order of “oh no baby.”

The voice behind the video belongs to comedian Nicholas Joseph, also known as Nick Nack Paddy Whack.

The online star was best known for faking a break-in at his friend NBA star Anthony Davis’s home.

But, it’s this video of a fight at Denny’s in Colonie and his that has his star status rising.

Nick’s Manager Braxton Murray said Nick and sidekick DanRue had finished hosting a fashion show at Sage College. They decided to grab a bite at the Colonie Denny’s before their flight took off.

Braxton says the fight started when a male customer disrespected a female customer. Punches start flying and things get worse when a friend of the man’s steps in.

Nick offered his own commentary with his signature tag lines.

“People want to know why you didn’t come to their defense. We are from New Orleans,” Braxton said.

Braxton says he did see two Denny’s security guards doing their best to diffuse the situation.

When we went to the Denny’s to get their comment the company said “we can’t have this here” and were quickly turned away.

The video from last Saturday morning is making headlines across the globe and had had more than four million views.

Amazingly, no one was arrested.

Colonie Police say that’s because when the police arrived, everyone refused to press charges including Denny’s.