LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are now investigating the death of Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb.

Police say they responded to a report of an unresponsive athlete at the Olympic training center in Lake Placid on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was found dead in his room.

An autopsy was done in Saranac Lake on Sunday.

The manner of death is pending toxicology.

Holcomb was a member of the U.S. Bobsled team and trained regularly in Lake Placid.