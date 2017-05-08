New York accepting comment on revised Common Core standards

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is accepting public comment on new learning standards that replace the Common Core.

The revised standards will be presented to the policy-making Board of Regents Tuesday and public comments are being accepted until June 2.

State education officials released the standards last week following a two-year process that included gathering input from the public, educators and experts.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says the revised standards include substantive changes while maintaining the rigor of the Common Core, which outlines what a student should be able to do in each grade.

New York and most other states adopted the Common Core standards to improve college readiness, but they became part of broader backlash against testing and teacher evaluations.

The Regents are expected to adopt the new standards in June.