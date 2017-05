MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 27-year-old man is seriously injured after his work truck slammed into a tree.

Albany Police say it was just before noon when the truck, traveling the wrong way down a one-way street, crossed Broadway, and then slammed into a large tree outside of Atlantic State Kitchens.

The front of the vehicle appeared to be obliterated.

Albany firefighters had to extricate the driver who was then taken to Albany Medical Center.