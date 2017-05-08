Man accused putting hidden camera inside local Starbucks could face more charges

Web Staff Published:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who’s accused of placing a hidden camera inside a Colonie Starbucks bathroom may end up facing more charges.

Jonathan Waters currently stands charged with unlawful surveillance, but police say they believe there are likely more alleged victims recorded on devices found during a search of Water’s home.

Those devices are now being examined at the state police lab.

Colonie Police say they received several calls identifying Waters as the man in a photo they released from Starbucks’ security cameras.

