Jury finds Alex West guilty on most charges in fatal Lake George boating crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has found Alex West guilty in a fatal Lake George boating crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue last year.

These are the charges West faced:

Count 1: manslaughter 2nd degree

Count 2: assault 2nd degree

Count 3: Vehicular manslaughter 2nd degree

Count 4: vehicular assault 1st degree

Count 5: vehicular assault 2nd degree

Count 6: criminally negligent Homicide

Count 7: leaving the scene of an accident without reporting

Count 8: leaving the scene of an accident without reporting

Count 9: boating while ability impaired by drugs- cocaine

Count 10: boating while ability impaired by drugs – hash oil

Count 11: reckless operation of a vessel

Count 12: criminal possession of a controlled substance

West was accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash after leaving a Log Bay Day celebration.

The jury began deliberations on Friday. The trial began on Wednesday, April 19.

