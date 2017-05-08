Jury finds Alex West guilty on most charges in fatal Lake George boating crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has found Alex West guilty in a fatal Lake George boating crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue last year.

These are the charges West faced:

  • Count 1: manslaughter 2nd degree
  • Count 2: assault 2nd degree
  • Count 3: Vehicular manslaughter 2nd degree
  • Count 4:  vehicular assault 1st degree
  • Count 5: vehicular assault 2nd degree
  • Count 6: criminally negligent Homicide
  • Count 7: leaving the scene of an accident without reporting
  • Count 8: leaving the scene of an accident without reporting
  • Count 9: boating while ability impaired by drugs- cocaine
  • Count 10: boating while ability impaired by drugs – hash oil
  • Count 11: reckless operation of a vessel
  •  Count 12: criminal possession of a controlled substance

West was accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash after leaving a Log Bay Day celebration.

The jury began deliberations on Friday. The trial began on Wednesday, April 19.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.

