Jury finds Alex West guilty on most charges in fatal Lake George boating crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has found Alex West guilty in a fatal Lake George boating crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue last year.
These are the charges West faced:
- Count 1: manslaughter 2nd degree
- Count 2: assault 2nd degree
- Count 3: Vehicular manslaughter 2nd degree
- Count 4: vehicular assault 1st degree
- Count 5: vehicular assault 2nd degree
- Count 6: criminally negligent Homicide
- Count 7: leaving the scene of an accident without reporting
- Count 8: leaving the scene of an accident without reporting
- Count 9: boating while ability impaired by drugs- cocaine
- Count 10: boating while ability impaired by drugs – hash oil
- Count 11: reckless operation of a vessel
- Count 12: criminal possession of a controlled substance
West was accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash after leaving a Log Bay Day celebration.
The jury began deliberations on Friday. The trial began on Wednesday, April 19.
This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.