DA: Log Bay Day on Lake George is over

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County District Attorney announced during a press conference following the verdict in the Alex West trial that Log Bay Day is over.

Log Bay day, a popular party scene where boaters head to the bay, anchor their boats and tie them together for a day of drinking and fun.

Following the crash last year, Warren County Sheriff Bud York said he supported ending Log Bay Day.

Last year, Sheriff York said Log Bay day has been questioned in the last couple of years about stopping it.

On Monday, a jury convicted Alex West on eight of the 12 counts against him. He faces seven to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced.

He was accused in the fatal Lake George boating crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue last year.