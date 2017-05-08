Advocacy group wants toy makers to disclose toxins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Do you know where the toys your children play with come from or what chemicals were used to make them? These concerning questions are highlighted in a new report released on Monday.

The report issued by the non-profit, Clean and Healthy New York found while 22 out of 24 retailers in the state use certifications to identify chemical-safe products, only one applies a broad policy for all the products they create.

Deputy Director Bobbi Wilding says parents shouldn’t have to be toxicologists to figure out whether the products their children are using are free from harmful chemicals.

“We want companies to publish a list of chemicals they’re not going to allow in the products that they sell and we want them to be public about that and establish a timeline for phasing that in,” Wilding said. “We know it does take time to work with your vendors; however, we think it’s really important that parents know as they phase that in where the safer products are.”

New York based Community Playthings is the only company that has a broad based list of chemicals in their products, according to today’s report.

Read the full report.