$87M in grants announced to improve water quality across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A total of $87 million in grants are available for water quality improvement project grants across the state of New York.

According to the governor’s office, the grants will help protect drinking water sources, reduce polluted runoff, and restore habitats.

“Access to clean water is critical to the health and safety of our communities,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “With Governor Cuomo’s leadership, millions of dollars are being invested to protect and restore invaluable water resources statewide. We encourage eligible communities to apply for funding.”

The grants are made available through Governor Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

More information about project eligibility and how to apply is available on DEC’s website.