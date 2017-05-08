5/8 Pet Connection: Pi

Pi 4 month old Angora mix rabbit

Pi came to us with her sister Chart when their owner had too many rabbits. We are shocked that such young, nice rabbits are still here at the shelter. Pi and Chart aren’t bonded so they don’t have to go home together, but also wouldn’t mind if they could go home together as well. Pi is very playful and loves to romp around in her xpen during free time and play with her toys and throw them around. Would be okay in any household with any aged kids. Due to her coat though she is more of a higher maintenance rabbit since she needs to be brushed regularly

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878