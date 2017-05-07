Tuesday, May 9th road closures and parking restrictions for police memorial service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, May 9th road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for Police Memorial event:

Road closures 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.:

Pine Street between N. Pearl Street and Lodge Street Lodge Street between Corning Place and Steuben Street Chapel Street between Pine Street and Columbia Street Steuben Street between Lodge Street and Chapel Street

Parking restrictions 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.:

Pine Street, both north and south sides from Chapel Street to Lodge Street Lodge Street, both east and west sides Pine Street to Steuben Street Lodge Street, west side from Corning Place to State Street Eagle Street, both east and west sides from Washington Ave to Elk Street Madison Avenue, north side from west of Plaza Bridge west to S. Swan Street State Street, both north and south sides from South Swan Street east to the Empire State Plaza entrance

When church services are complete, there will be a procession of police personnel from St. Mary’s Church located at Pine Street & Lodge Street. The procession will head on Pine Street to Washington Avenue; continue west on Washington Avenue to South Swan Street; turn south on South Swan Street to State Street; turn east on State Street to the entrance to the Empire State Plaza.

The procession is scheduled to start around 12:00 p.m. and should last approximately 30 minutes.

Traffic will be detoured or held during the procession. Drivers should expect delays during this period and may want to consider alternate routes of travel around the event.