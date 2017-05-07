Rotterdam assaults lead to three arrests

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After nearly two months of investigations, the Rotterdam Police Department arrested three individuals in connection to an assault at Blue Jay Tavern at 2721 Broadway on March 19.

Police were called around midnight on March 19 for a fight that involved roughly 15 to 20 males at the Blue Jay Tavern.

Three victims were found near the bar, two had minor injuries and one was transported to a local hospital for multiple contusions and a laceration to the face that required staples.

Surveillance video at the Blue Jay Tavern allowed them to identify three individuals, George Mott III (father), George Mott IV (son) and Jacob Meyer all of Troy.

George Mott IV was charged with a 1st degree Riot felony. Mott III and Meyer received the same charge, as well as gang assault (1st degree) and conspiracy (4th degree) for each.

Each was sent to Schenectady County Jail as the investigation remains ongoing with additional arrests forthcoming.