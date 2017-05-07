NYS leaders looking to cut off spread of lethal drug

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State leaders are pushing to cut a lethal drug off at the source before it does more damage in New York.

A new bi-partisan bill would help cut off the flow of fentanyl from China, Mexico and other countries from getting into New York and across the U.S.

Supporters say the new law would give customs and border patrol better resources to detect fentanyl being brought in through mail and consignment carriers.

This as the White House released their plans to cut funding for the Office of National Drug Control Policy by 95 percent.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin.

In New York City over 1,000 people died from the drug last year alone.

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer announced his support for the new plan:

“These deadly substances are being delivered to our homes, being sold on our streets, and destroying our families. We know how they get here and where they come from, now we need to give customs and border protection the resources to stop this flood and help save lives.”