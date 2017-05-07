Local brawl at Denny’s leads to viral video

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A video of a brawl at a local restaurant is getting worldwide attention, after a comedian posting it on Facebook has received 2 million views.

Colonie Police confirm that a fight took place at the Denny’s off of Wolf Road early Saturday morning around 4:20 a.m.

No arrests were made and no tickets were issued.

But, a video of the brawl is getting a lot of attention online and some of the content is graphic.

It was posted on Facebook hours after it happened by a comedian named “Nick Nack Pattiwhack.”

In it you can see people taking part in a physical fight inside the Denny’s.

Several people throw punches, causing tables to move and plates to fall off and break into pieces.

At one time you see someone involved in the brawl lying on the floor. Also someone getting punched, tries to shield herself from the blows, putting her hands by her face and lowering herself to the floor.

So far this video has received two million views and nearly 40 thousand shares.

Police said no ambulances were called to respond.

Denny’s currently has no comment after being contacted.