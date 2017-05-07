Lake Ontario flooding is washing away homes

Web Staff Published:

HAMLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many people living along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario, in Western New York, remain under a state of emergency as water levels there continue to rise.

A video shot from the Rick Davis’s home shows the his lakeside deck already destroyed by the rising water.

The Davis’s say they have already lost about 10 feet of shoreline just this week alone.

The home is elevated, but they are worried that it is in danger of falling into the lake as their backyard continues to erode away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s