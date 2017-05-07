Great Danes women’s lacrosse miss conference title with loss at Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite an intense comeback with four goals in the final minutes of play, the UAlbany women’s lacrosse team ran out of time losing 14-12 to the Stony Brook Seawolves in the America East Conference championship game.

The #17 ranked Great Danes (12-5) fought valiantly against Stony Brook (#4, 18-1), but the final push to draw close fell short.

Kenzie Neal had five goals for the purple and gold and Dakotah Savitcheff added four of her own to the Danes efforts.

UAlbany is hoping that they will still earn an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament and will find out (9 p.m., NCAA.com) where their post-season fate might be next.

Their resume includes a victory over Ivy League runner-up, the Cornell Big Red, and all of their losses came against top-10 ranked nationally programs.

Sierra McIver, Dakotah Savitcheff and Sarah Martin were all named to the America East Conference All-Tournament Team. UAlbany has been on an incredible run of seven straight visits to the conference title game.