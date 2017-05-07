Great Danes men and women both headed to NCAA Lax tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Both the UAlbany men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will be headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Upcoming game notes:

The men (14-2) #8 seed will host the defending champion North Carolina Tar Heels (ACC, 8-7) at 7:30 p.m., Saturday (May 13th) at Casey Stadium on the UAlbany campus. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. If they were to win, they would play winner of #1 seeded Maryland Terrapins who get the Bryant/Monmouth first round winner. The Great Danes hosted Maryland (then #5 in the nation) on April 12th losing in a close game, 12-11.

The women (12-5) will play Northwestern Wildcats (Big 10, 10-9) at Stony Brook University on Friday (May 12th) at 7:30 p.m., the site of the America East Championship game where they lost today. If they were to win, they would play the winner of the #8 seeded Stony Brook Seawolves who play the Bryant Bulldogs in the first round.

The men’s team finished ranked #5 in the country, and the women finished ranked #20.

Tournament brackets are available online at NCAA.com.