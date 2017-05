BOSTON (NEWS10) – General Electric Company is planning a groundbreaking for its future “Innovation Point” campus in Boston.

The company said the new location will pay tribute to its industrial roots, while also reflecting its digital transformation.

The new site will be home to about 800 GE employees as well as collaborators from innovation startup communities.

In March, GE announced an undetailed number of job cuts at its Schenectady-Rotterdam campus.