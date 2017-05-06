Over 30 farm animals mistreated in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 30 animals have been removed from a farm, after being left in deplorable conditions.

The Montgomery County SPCA confirmed that up to 31 animals were rescued from a rental property on Polin Road in Charleston.

Animals include horses, pigs, sheep and cows.

Police arrested Amy Person on Monday, after they say she left the animals filthy, famished, and without adequate care.

Neighbors say Person’s animals often escape to their front yard in search of food, causing problems in the area.

The owners were leasing the property, but surrendered their animals today.

The animals will now be treated and taken to foster homes.