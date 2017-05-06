EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Emma Willard alumni task force reveals findings and demands more transparency.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Transparency is desired by a group of alumnae at Emma Willard all-girls school, but it is something their alma mater continues to lack.

This response comes after a report released last month detailing a dark past of sexual misconduct at the school.

For nearly a year, three former Emma Willard students have been reviewing the school’s policies regarding sexual harassment and abuse.

Saturday they presented their final report to the board of trustees.

They only had 30 minutes to present their findings and don’t feel the board took them all that seriously.

Last month Emma Willard released a report detailing allegations that date back to the 1950s on regarding sexual misconduct.

The majority described a culture of faculty grooming young women, but about a year ago the school created an alumnae advisory task force which included a lawyer, professor and an entrepreneur. Each was tasked with the goal of reviewing the school’s handbooks, specifically policies on sexual abuse and required action taken.

In their report provided today, the task force found that over the course of 60 years there were missed opportunities. The policies in place were insufficient and as a result students were vulnerable to predators.

The alumni group said the school board, administrators and faculty dropped the ball. But, now is the time to do something about this unfortunate tradition.

Despite recent changes in policies, the task force still says the school needs more transparency.

This is the case especially in the form of rule-making and communicating with current and former students.

They hope Emma Willard can become a national leader in dealing with these issues, but feel they haven’t acknowledged their problems in a meaningful way.