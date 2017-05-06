Crackdown on underage drinking leads to 112 arrests in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A crackdown on underage drinking and illegal alcohol sales in New York has led to more than 100 arrests and the seizure of more than 125 fake IDs.

Over five weeks this spring, law enforcement officers directed undercover, underage decoys to visit more than 640 liquor stores, convenience stores and bars to test illegal alcohol sales. More than 180 of the businesses made illegal sales.

In addition, state Department of Motor Vehicle officers cracked down on minors attempting to buy alcohol, making 112 arrests.

The numbers were released Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor says underage drinking can have lifelong consequences and that his administration will take action against young people who seek to obtain alcohol as well as businesses willing to sell it to them.