Congressman Tonko responds to House passing of American Health Care Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Democrats are looking forward to what they say could be severe political consequences for Republicans in the wake of the House passage of the American Health Care Act.

The legislation awaits Senate action and already Republican senators are saying they see several amendments in its future.

Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko spoke about the bill at the NEWS10 studios.

He said the bill as its stands would hurt millions of people who have preexisting conditions or use Medicaid.

“That’s an impact on many millions of young people, elderly and disabled individuals. So, the impact there is undeniable. It is a heartless demoralizing un-American outcome,” said Tonko.

More of this interview will be available on future broadcasts.