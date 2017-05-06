Ashley Carroll remembered after disappearing seven years ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It has been seven years since local mother, Ashley Carroll disappeared.

On Saturday, family, friends and loved ones came together in her honor.

People gathered at the eternal flame on Madison Ave in Albany in honor of Ashley Carroll.

Albany police say the Rennselaer County mother was 24 when she vanished.

She told her friends that she was going to New York City. But, investigators have always doubted her story. They believe she may have gotten herself into trouble while playing a small role in a much larger drug operation

Her phone was last detected in Albany and Ashley’s family believes she was ‘eliminated’ after getting involved with the wrong people.

Ashley’s uncle told NEWS10 that the family has lost hope that she is alive and just wants to know where her remains are so they can lay her to rest and find closure.

If you know anything about Ashley’s disappearance, you are asked to call Albany police.