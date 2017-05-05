Water distribution at Petersburgh Town Hall to end

Related Coverage Officials: New filtration system to remove PFOA is fully operational in Petersburgh

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Petersburgh says water distribution at town hall will end next week on May 13.

Water distribution has already ended at the TOPS Market.

Taconic Plastics says residents and private businesses who have requested a Point of Entry Treatment System (POET) will continue to have water delivery until the system has been installed and approved by the New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.

On Wednesday, New York officials said a new filtration system to remove PFOA is fully operational.