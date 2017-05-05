TSA warns trucking industry of possible ramming attacks

WASHINGTON (WPRI) – Federal authorities have issued a new warning to the trucking industry regarding the potential for truck ramming attacks in the United States.

According to a six-page Transportation Security Administration, “Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators, and Countermeasures,” indicates that there have been 17 vehicle-ramming attacks worldwide since 2014, resulting in 173 deaths.

The report warns about the possibility that terrorist groups may try to execute a similar kind of attack in the United States using stolen trucks and offers guidance to the trucking industry.

Chris Maxwell, the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Trucking Association, told Eyewitness News that the American Trucking Association’s Transportation Security Council has been working closely with the TSA for several years to enhance security at trucking facilities and on vehicles. The TSC provided input for the TSA report on ramming attacks, which it labeled “probably the most significant threat to the trucking industry.”

Maxwell said that after the July 2016 truck attack in Nice, France, there was an increase in communications to the trucking industry from the TSA. In that attack, 84 people died when a man drove a truck through a Bastille Day crowd.