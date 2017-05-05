Thousands added to NY medical marijuana program

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, a man smokes marijuana inside his apartment where he uses a hydroponics system to grow his weed in Mexico City. The Mexican government has awarded, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, four people the first permits allowing growing and possession of marijuana for personal use. The governments medical protection agency says the permits apply only to the four plaintiffs who won a November Supreme Court ruling. The permits dont allow smoking marijuana in the presence of children, or anyone who hasnt given their consent. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health announced it’s adding thousands of new patients to the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Department of Health says 3,340 patients will be added since the addition of chronic pain was added as a qualifying condition in late March.

“We are improving access to medical marijuana for patients in need across New York State,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “As we have said from the very beginning, we will continue to grow this program responsibly and help ease the suffering of those who may benefit from this treatment option.”

Medical marijuana in New York can only be purchased at dispensing facilities operated by registered organizations. List of dispensing facilities across the state.

