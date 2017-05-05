Tasheem Maeweather found guilty of reckless endangerment in Crossgates Mall shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury found Tasheem Maeweather guilty of reckless endangerment in a shooting that happened at Crossgates Mall last year.

The jury found Maeweather not guilty of attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He faces three-and-a-half to seven years when he is sentenced in June.

Deliberations started Thursday afternoon and continued on Friday.

The shooting happened last November during the busy holiday season.

Police say Maeweather had a specific target when he fired the weapon. No one was injured in the incident.

Prosecutors say it was the result of a long-standing rivalry between two gangs.

Maeweather is already serving a nine year sentence for a parole violation.