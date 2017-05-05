Strong winds down trees, knock out power for thousands

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A storm Friday afternoon caused damage across the region, especially in Rensselaer County.

High winds ripped through the Capital Region causing large trees to fall on power lines. Thousands were left without power and had no clue when it would come back on.

“It was the strongest wind that I’ve seen in the longest time here,” Rosemary Campbell said.

Campbell heard the wind ripping and howling, and then she heard something else.

“Large, loud snap,” she described.

A large tree had fallen on her West Sand Lake home.

“To me it’s major,” she said. “Something that never happened to me before in my lifetime.”

Campbell wasn’t the only one to find a surprise on her house. The afternoon storm caused several trees to snap and fall over.

Some leaned against homes; others on wires. Power lines were down throughout Rensselaer County. Chris Grimard, of Averill Park, was just one of thousands without power.

He heard a loud crash around 4:15 p.m.

“I had a good idea it was that tree,” he said. “I’ve been watching that tree for the last couple of years, so I figured it was coming down soon, and we had some really heavy gusts here.”

A tree across from his home fell and left people in the dark along Burden Lake Road.

“Well, it’s definitely a serious inconvenience,” Grimard said. “You know, you’ve got no running water.”

Grimard hopes he gets the power back by the morning.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on tomorrow, so it’d be a rough morning not having the electricity,” he said.

No injuries have been reported from the storm – a relief for Campbell.

“Just thankful that everything is alright and everybody’s okay,” she said.