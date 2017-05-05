Driving You Crazy: Texting While Driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Texting and driving is a serious offense for your driving record. It’s one of the most dangerous things you can do while on the road.

“They lose focus,” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. “You see the phones going and they think they can do it all.”

“It’s a huge violation and fine,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

“One second can be the difference between being able to stop in time, and being three feet into the bumper of the car in front of you,” Michael Sweeney, AAA Hudson Valley Traffic Safety Educator, said.

Texting and driving is a dangerous combination and NEWS10 ABC caught too many people red-handed.

It’s the infamous head-bob driving down the Northway and you see it every day.

“We were coming over here, and a lady went right through a red light. She’s sitting there not even looking at the road and is just driving and texting,” Stuart Kletter said.

“I’ve seen people on the computer!” Tracy Katsoudas said.

“They close in on you. You don’t know what they are going to do when they are going to start paying attention and it could be the last time,” Brandon Mueller said.

For every second at highway speed, you travel the length of a basketball court. If you’re not paying attention, it’s easy to lose control.

“You factor in speed and other drivers potentially doing the same thing, it creates a situation where the potential for accidents is greater,” Schenectady Police Sgt. Matt Dearing said.

Twenty-three times greater, according to a report by AAA.

Behind the statistics are real families, devastated by drivers who chose to look at their phones instead of the road.

“We are shocked when we hear about a drunk driver hurting or killing somebody. We see the result of distracted driving with other drivers every day, but we don’t actually realize that we’re doing it as well,” Sweeney said.

The first offense is five points on your license.

Experts say to put your phone out of your reach while in the car. If you need it for GPS, invest in a phone mount.